Meridian Lakes Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony 24hr maintenance carport pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport

Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St. Vincent Hospital and many major employers. Our residents choose Meridian Lakes because of our exceptional location, our wide array of unique floor plans, washer & dryer connections, abundant closet space, built-in-microwaves, private patios or balconies and every apartment home includes a great lake view. Enjoy beautiful landscaped grounds with four stocked lakes and a waterfall. The dedicated staff at Meridian Lakes is friendly, knowledgeable and cares about your needs. Live with us and experience the difference!