Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Meridian Lakes Apartments

7344 Meridian Hills Ct · (786) 429-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Meridian Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7336B · Avail. now

$630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 7317A · Avail. now

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 7412B · Avail. Jul 15

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7338C · Avail. Sep 6

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 7442D · Avail. Aug 22

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 7372C · Avail. Jul 17

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian Lakes Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St. Vincent Hospital and many major employers. Our residents choose Meridian Lakes because of our exceptional location, our wide array of unique floor plans, washer & dryer connections, abundant closet space, built-in-microwaves, private patios or balconies and every apartment home includes a great lake view. Enjoy beautiful landscaped grounds with four stocked lakes and a waterfall. The dedicated staff at Meridian Lakes is friendly, knowledgeable and cares about your needs. Live with us and experience the difference!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $20/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian Lakes Apartments have any available units?
Meridian Lakes Apartments has 13 units available starting at $630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Meridian Lakes Apartments have?
Some of Meridian Lakes Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian Lakes Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian Lakes Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian Lakes Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Meridian Lakes Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does Meridian Lakes Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Meridian Lakes Apartments offers parking.
Does Meridian Lakes Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meridian Lakes Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian Lakes Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Meridian Lakes Apartments has a pool.
Does Meridian Lakes Apartments have accessible units?
No, Meridian Lakes Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Meridian Lakes Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Meridian Lakes Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
