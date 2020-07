Kingston Square Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar doorman gym playground pool package receiving parking on-site laundry courtyard hot tub

Million dollar upgrades inside and out means you will Live Life Better at Kingston Square in Indianapolis! Meet your neighbors and entertain your friends in the newly remodeled clubhouse. Stay fit with a weight training or cardio regime in the all new fitness center. Keep the kids active at the huge, new playground and well-educated in Indianapolis Public Schools.From your new home you’ll enjoy beautiful vistas including new landscaping and lawns. Inside you’ll find freshly painted hallways and newly-upgraded apartment interiors. Select homes offer extreme upgrades with new brushed nickel hardware and light fixtures, new carpet and flooring, new appliances, cabinets and counter tops.