Indianapolis, IN
Jamestowne Office Suites
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Jamestowne Office Suites

6239 South East Street · No Longer Available
Location

6239 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Great garden style office space available just south of I465 on East Street. Ample parking. Locally owned and managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jamestowne Office Suites have any available units?
Jamestowne Office Suites doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is Jamestowne Office Suites currently offering any rent specials?
Jamestowne Office Suites is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jamestowne Office Suites pet-friendly?
No, Jamestowne Office Suites is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does Jamestowne Office Suites offer parking?
Yes, Jamestowne Office Suites offers parking.
Does Jamestowne Office Suites have units with washers and dryers?
No, Jamestowne Office Suites does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Jamestowne Office Suites have a pool?
No, Jamestowne Office Suites does not have a pool.
Does Jamestowne Office Suites have accessible units?
No, Jamestowne Office Suites does not have accessible units.
Does Jamestowne Office Suites have units with dishwashers?
No, Jamestowne Office Suites does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Jamestowne Office Suites have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Jamestowne Office Suites has units with air conditioning.

