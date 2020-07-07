All apartments in Indianapolis
Ivy Knoll Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Ivy Knoll Apartments

5707 Ivy Knoll Dr · (317) 548-0238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$50 off rent per month for a 12 month lease ($600) saving!
logo
Rent Special
Move in during June and receive July Free
Location

5707 Ivy Knoll Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Allisonville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5869D · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 5768C · Avail. Sep 6

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 8151C · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ivy Knoll Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
package receiving
Ivy Knoll Apartments is peacefully tucked away in the fast paced life of Castleton in Indianapolis, Indiana. This premier location is steps from Castleton Square Mall, Keystone at the Crossing and I-465. You will find spacious, 1195 square foot apartment homes, a caring management team, a very convenient location, tranquil views and a variety of shopping, fine dining and entertainment options, making it the most sought after community in Castleton. All this can be found at only one place......IVY KNOLL!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100 up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Off Street Parking. Carport: $20/month.
Storage Details: 5'5x2'7

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ivy Knoll Apartments have any available units?
Ivy Knoll Apartments has 18 units available starting at $909 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Ivy Knoll Apartments have?
Some of Ivy Knoll Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ivy Knoll Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ivy Knoll Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $50 off rent per month for a 12 month lease ($600) saving!
Is Ivy Knoll Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Ivy Knoll Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does Ivy Knoll Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ivy Knoll Apartments offers parking.
Does Ivy Knoll Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ivy Knoll Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ivy Knoll Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ivy Knoll Apartments has a pool.
Does Ivy Knoll Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ivy Knoll Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ivy Knoll Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ivy Knoll Apartments has units with dishwashers.
