Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport package receiving

Ivy Knoll Apartments is peacefully tucked away in the fast paced life of Castleton in Indianapolis, Indiana. This premier location is steps from Castleton Square Mall, Keystone at the Crossing and I-465. You will find spacious, 1195 square foot apartment homes, a caring management team, a very convenient location, tranquil views and a variety of shopping, fine dining and entertainment options, making it the most sought after community in Castleton. All this can be found at only one place......IVY KNOLL!