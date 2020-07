Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly carport internet access

Experience the historic charm of Historic Marcy Village constructed in 1938 with all modern conveniences and updates. Located in South Broad Ripple , the completely renovated one and two bedroom apartments are situated on 26 beautifully landscaped fenced and gated acres. Hardwood oak floors, new appliances, new cabinets, 10 ft. ceilings, ceramic tile floors, pedestal sinks, and central heat and air conditioning make our apartments distinctive in the Indianapolis area.