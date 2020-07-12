Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool gym

Fallwood is nestled in acres and acres of woods on the far northeast side of Indianapolis, Indiana. An ideal location that is just seconds from Binford Boulevard (SR 37) and minutes to downtown, Castleton and Broad Ripple Village. Fallwood apartment homes offer expansive floor plan choices, impressive architecture, custom built-in-bookcases, and unique apartments with dens. Other apartment features include self-cleaning oven, refrigerator with icemaker, microwave, washer/dryer connection, walk-in-closets, private patio or balcony plus much more. We are located with the excellent Washington Township School District and the Skiles Test Nature Park. Our excellent location and community atmosphere combined is the perfect choice for your new home.