Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Fallwood

Open Now until 6pm
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr · (317) 597-6512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5248-104 · Avail. Aug 26

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5255-106 · Avail. now

$854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 5429-105 · Avail. now

$854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 5309-106 · Avail. now

$854

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fallwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
gym
Fallwood is nestled in acres and acres of woods on the far northeast side of Indianapolis, Indiana. An ideal location that is just seconds from Binford Boulevard (SR 37) and minutes to downtown, Castleton and Broad Ripple Village. Fallwood apartment homes offer expansive floor plan choices, impressive architecture, custom built-in-bookcases, and unique apartments with dens. Other apartment features include self-cleaning oven, refrigerator with icemaker, microwave, washer/dryer connection, walk-in-closets, private patio or balcony plus much more. We are located with the excellent Washington Township School District and the Skiles Test Nature Park. Our excellent location and community atmosphere combined is the perfect choice for your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fallwood have any available units?
Fallwood has 11 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Fallwood have?
Some of Fallwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fallwood currently offering any rent specials?
Fallwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fallwood pet-friendly?
No, Fallwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does Fallwood offer parking?
Yes, Fallwood offers parking.
Does Fallwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fallwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fallwood have a pool?
Yes, Fallwood has a pool.
Does Fallwood have accessible units?
No, Fallwood does not have accessible units.
Does Fallwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Fallwood does not have units with dishwashers.
