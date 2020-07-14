All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Emerson Place

2110 Emerson Knoll Pl · (916) 249-7817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2110 Emerson Knoll Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2150-5 · Avail. now

$679

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2230-3 · Avail. now

$658

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 2130-9 · Avail. now

$815

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2230-1 · Avail. now

$760

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 2130-11 · Avail. now

$941

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 2165-9 · Avail. now

$941

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerson Place.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
package receiving
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet access
package receiving
roommate matching
Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.\n\nOur spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.\n\nIn addition to our great floor plans and maintenance free living, our community has the amenities you want and deserve. For your pleasure, our community features central heat and air conditioning, private patio/balcony, and full size washer and dryer hookups.\n\nEnjoy the benefits of community living with the added perks of living minutes away from downtown. Emerson Place is ideally situated to give you easy access to the best of what the area has to offer. We are located a short distance from the Emerson Theatre, Indianapolis Childrens Museum, Colts Stadium, Circle Center Mall, and The Historic Indianapolis Zoo.\n\nCall us today to make an appointment to see for yourself why Emerson Place should be your new home. We look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, weight limit 20 lbs
Cats
fee: $125
restrictions: Weight limit 20 lb
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Emerson Place have any available units?
Emerson Place has 6 units available starting at $658 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Emerson Place have?
Some of Emerson Place's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerson Place currently offering any rent specials?
Emerson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerson Place is pet friendly.
Does Emerson Place offer parking?
Yes, Emerson Place offers parking.
Does Emerson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Emerson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerson Place have a pool?
Yes, Emerson Place has a pool.
Does Emerson Place have accessible units?
No, Emerson Place does not have accessible units.
Does Emerson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Emerson Place does not have units with dishwashers.

