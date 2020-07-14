Amenities

pet friendly parking 24hr gym pool air conditioning package receiving

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly business center clubhouse internet access package receiving roommate matching

Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.



Our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.



In addition to our great floor plans and maintenance free living, our community has the amenities you want and deserve. For your pleasure, our community features central heat and air conditioning, private patio/balcony, and full size washer and dryer hookups.



Enjoy the benefits of community living with the added perks of living minutes away from downtown. Emerson Place is ideally situated to give you easy access to the best of what the area has to offer. We are located a short distance from the Emerson Theatre, Indianapolis Childrens Museum, Colts Stadium, Circle Center Mall, and The Historic Indianapolis Zoo.



Call us today to make an appointment to see for yourself why Emerson Place should be your new home. We look forward to hearing from you!