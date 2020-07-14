Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed accessible on-site laundry clubhouse courtyard

Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St. Elmo Steak House, or a more modern, Mesh on Mass; boutique shopping in the Mass Ave district, or culture and entertainment at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Lucas Oil Stadium, and Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Whether you prefer to slow down with a stroll through the Indianapolis Zoo, or speed up and rev your engine at the Indy 500, capital city in the Crossroads of America has something for everyone. To balance the bustle of the city, our suburban community is a natural oasis with a focus on fitness and healthy living. Our 24-hour fitness center is well-equipped with two treadmills, ellipticals, and stationary bikes, a rowing machine, and free weights available to use at your convenience. Looking to get outside? Stretch your legs on our outdoor basketball court, or serve a perfect ...