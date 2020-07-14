All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like Deercross Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Deercross Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:34 AM

Deercross Apartments

7007 Deer Path Dr · (864) 671-2923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7123-2C · Avail. Sep 11

$669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 7123-1D · Avail. Sep 16

$679

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 7128-3B · Avail. Aug 27

$729

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deercross Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
clubhouse
courtyard
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St. Elmo Steak House, or a more modern, Mesh on Mass; boutique shopping in the Mass Ave district, or culture and entertainment at the Indianapolis Museum of Art, Lucas Oil Stadium, and Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Whether you prefer to slow down with a stroll through the Indianapolis Zoo, or speed up and rev your engine at the Indy 500, capital city in the Crossroads of America has something for everyone. To balance the bustle of the city, our suburban community is a natural oasis with a focus on fitness and healthy living. Our 24-hour fitness center is well-equipped with two treadmills, ellipticals, and stationary bikes, a rowing machine, and free weights available to use at your convenience. Looking to get outside? Stretch your legs on our outdoor basketball court, or serve a perfect ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $25/month, 2 Pets: $45/month
restrictions: Max weight of pets combined: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Covered Carport: $15/month, Detached Garage: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deercross Apartments have any available units?
Deercross Apartments has 5 units available starting at $669 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Deercross Apartments have?
Some of Deercross Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deercross Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Deercross Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deercross Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Deercross Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Deercross Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Deercross Apartments offers parking.
Does Deercross Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deercross Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deercross Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Deercross Apartments has a pool.
Does Deercross Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Deercross Apartments has accessible units.
Does Deercross Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deercross Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Deercross Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Springs Apartment Homes
8851 Springside Ln E
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity