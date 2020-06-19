All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like Cross Roads at Madison Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Cross Roads at Madison Park
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:39 PM

Cross Roads at Madison Park

4725 Madison Avenue · (719) 223-4830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Edgewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4725 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit Indianapolis, IN 46227 · Avail. Jul 1

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Granite Countertops, new appliances, new windows, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, wood floors. 111 total units within walking distance to the University of Indianapolis. So affordable! 317-345-0357. $675/mo

SAVE SAVE SAVE!!
Cross Roads at Madison Park Apartments offers two-bedroom apartments at an affordable rate. Madison Park Apartments is located on the South side of Indianapolis, Indiana, in Perry Township just minutes from Greenwood Mall and seconds from I465.

2 Bedroom, 1 bath Apartment Home 865 sq ft, wood floors, granite countertops, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, new windows, new appliance and much more $675/mo. Feel free to Text 317-345-0357 or call 317-786-6105.
Start saving today!
Hurry!!! before they are all gone!

Apply with the link below:
https://hartfordrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cross Roads at Madison Park have any available units?
Cross Roads at Madison Park has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Cross Roads at Madison Park have?
Some of Cross Roads at Madison Park's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cross Roads at Madison Park currently offering any rent specials?
Cross Roads at Madison Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cross Roads at Madison Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Cross Roads at Madison Park is pet friendly.
Does Cross Roads at Madison Park offer parking?
No, Cross Roads at Madison Park does not offer parking.
Does Cross Roads at Madison Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cross Roads at Madison Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cross Roads at Madison Park have a pool?
No, Cross Roads at Madison Park does not have a pool.
Does Cross Roads at Madison Park have accessible units?
No, Cross Roads at Madison Park does not have accessible units.
Does Cross Roads at Madison Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Cross Roads at Madison Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cross Roads at Madison Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity