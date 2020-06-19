Amenities

Granite Countertops, new appliances, new windows, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, wood floors. 111 total units within walking distance to the University of Indianapolis. So affordable! 317-345-0357. $675/mo



Cross Roads at Madison Park Apartments offers two-bedroom apartments at an affordable rate. Madison Park Apartments is located on the South side of Indianapolis, Indiana, in Perry Township just minutes from Greenwood Mall and seconds from I465.



2 Bedroom, 1 bath Apartment Home 865 sq ft, wood floors, granite countertops, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, new windows, new appliance and much more $675/mo. Feel free to Text 317-345-0357 or call 317-786-6105.

