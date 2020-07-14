All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:19 AM

Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing

10435 East County Road 100 North ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10435 East County Road 100 North, Indianapolis, IN 46234

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 BED 1 BATH-1

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 894 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 BED 2 BATH-1

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
When you are looking for luxury apartment homes in Avon, Indiana, Cox Creek will fulfill all of your rental preferences. Our 120-unit stone and brick building features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments as the community sits on 5 acres on the banks of Cox Creek. Immerse yourself in luxury and functionality as the apartments have high-end kitchens, modern appliances, plank flooring and granite countertops to make you feel right at home.

Located adjacent to the Ronald Reagan Parkway, residents have easy access to Indiana University Hospital and are only minutes away from Downtown Indianapolis, Main Street in Speedway, and the Indianapolis International Airport. So you can easily take advantage of all of Avon’s shops, restaurants and entertainment activities.

With fantastic apartment features, property community amenities, and a professional property management staff, you’ll have everything that you need to create a relaxing and comfortable lifestyle. Contact us today for leasing terms at Cox Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing have any available units?
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing has 2 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing have?
Some of Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing offers parking.
Does Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing has a pool.
Does Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing have accessible units?
No, Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity