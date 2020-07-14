Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse e-payments online portal

When you are looking for luxury apartment homes in Avon, Indiana, Cox Creek will fulfill all of your rental preferences. Our 120-unit stone and brick building features one bedroom and two bedroom apartments as the community sits on 5 acres on the banks of Cox Creek. Immerse yourself in luxury and functionality as the apartments have high-end kitchens, modern appliances, plank flooring and granite countertops to make you feel right at home.



Located adjacent to the Ronald Reagan Parkway, residents have easy access to Indiana University Hospital and are only minutes away from Downtown Indianapolis, Main Street in Speedway, and the Indianapolis International Airport. So you can easily take advantage of all of Avon’s shops, restaurants and entertainment activities.



With fantastic apartment features, property community amenities, and a professional property management staff, you’ll have everything that you need to create a relaxing and comfortable lifestyle. Contact us today for leasing terms at Cox Creek.