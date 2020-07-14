All apartments in Indianapolis
Community Place Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

Community Place Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
1201 Community Pl · (317) 790-3293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Community Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
internet access
playground
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis. At Community Place, youll find yourself within walking distance of Community South Hospital, Greenwood Park Mall, a variety of fine restaurants and your favorite entertainment spots. Our well-designed two and three bedroom apartments and four bedroom townhome with attached garage, were designed for spacious living. Community Place is conveniently located just minutes from Downtown Indianapolis with convenient interstate access.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $200 -$350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Community Place Apartments have any available units?
Community Place Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Community Place Apartments have?
Some of Community Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Community Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Community Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Community Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Community Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Community Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Community Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Community Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Community Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Community Place Apartments have a pool?
No, Community Place Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Community Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Community Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Community Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Community Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
