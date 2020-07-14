Community Place Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments internet access playground

Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis. At Community Place, youll find yourself within walking distance of Community South Hospital, Greenwood Park Mall, a variety of fine restaurants and your favorite entertainment spots. Our well-designed two and three bedroom apartments and four bedroom townhome with attached garage, were designed for spacious living. Community Place is conveniently located just minutes from Downtown Indianapolis with convenient interstate access.