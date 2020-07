Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool gym 24hr maintenance business center carport clubhouse

Chateau in the Woods is a charming community comfortably nestled in a peaceful, wooded residential setting in the popular northeast Kessler neighborhood of Indianapolis, Indiana. Our premier location on the outskirts of Broad Ripple is minutes to Downtown, Castleton, Keystone at the Crossing, I-465 and I-69. Make life fun and easy with all the nearby shopping, dining and entertainment. Chateau in the Woods is located in the excellent Washington Township school system. Relax and enjoy all the conveniences and amenities that our community has to offer such as our resident business center, fitness center and swimming pool. If you want ultimate living, our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature gorgeous contemporary interiors and well designed floor plans. Live the lifestyle you so richly deserve at Chateau in the Woods.