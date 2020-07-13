All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Carriage House East

10174 Tinton Court · (317) 401-5388
Location

10174 Tinton Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

Hope-1

$605

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Hope-2

$605

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Optimism-1

$727

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Optimism-2

$727

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Dedication-1

$783

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Empowerment-1

$970

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage House East.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
clubhouse
online portal
playground
Welcome to Carriage House East Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community on the east side of Indianapolis, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. At Carriage House East you will at ease with well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams. Conveniently located on the corner of East 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road, transportation around Indianapolis is a breeze with stops on several IndyGo bus routes and close access to I-465 and I-70. Carriage House East Apartments offers several community amenities, including multiple playgrounds, open green space, a community center for events and activities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. The apartment homes at Carriage House East are pet friendly and feature spacious closets, completely fenced garden patios or café style balconies and several paid utilities.

<p>
<p>
The community offers income restricted apartments and townhomes – specific apartments and townhomes may have different income floors and caps. More restrictions may apply and are subject to change. For more information, please contact our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $99 - up to one month's rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Hold Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent: $10
restrictions: $50 lbs weight limit, breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Carriage House East have any available units?
Carriage House East offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $605, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $727, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $970. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage House East have?
Some of Carriage House East's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage House East currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage House East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage House East pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage House East is pet friendly.
Does Carriage House East offer parking?
Yes, Carriage House East offers parking.
Does Carriage House East have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carriage House East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage House East have a pool?
No, Carriage House East does not have a pool.
Does Carriage House East have accessible units?
Yes, Carriage House East has accessible units.
Does Carriage House East have units with dishwashers?
No, Carriage House East does not have units with dishwashers.

