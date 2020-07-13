Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 clubhouse online portal playground

Welcome to Carriage House East Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community on the east side of Indianapolis, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. At Carriage House East you will at ease with well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams. Conveniently located on the corner of East 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road, transportation around Indianapolis is a breeze with stops on several IndyGo bus routes and close access to I-465 and I-70. Carriage House East Apartments offers several community amenities, including multiple playgrounds, open green space, a community center for events and activities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. The apartment homes at Carriage House East are pet friendly and feature spacious closets, completely fenced garden patios or café style balconies and several paid utilities.



The community offers income restricted apartments and townhomes – specific apartments and townhomes may have different income floors and caps. More restrictions may apply and are subject to change. For more information, please contact our leasing office.