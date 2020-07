Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family. Brookwood Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in a great location in Indianapolis. We are located on the south side near Greenwood Mall, the University of Indianapolis, IUPUI, the Indianapolis International Airport, and downtown Indianapolis. We want Brookwood Apartments to become your new home!



You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Brookwood Apartments. Enjoy all of our community amenities such as the on-site fitness center, playground, business center, swimming pool, laundry center, and more. Visit us today to take a tour of our beautiful community!



