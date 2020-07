Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool 24hr maintenance package receiving accessible gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry basketball court bbq/grill carport hot tub online portal smoke-free community

Colonial charm and warmth await you at Braeburn Village Apartments of Indianapolis. We're conveniently set on the eastside of Indianapolis amidst lush green lawns and carefully manicured landscaping.Your future spacious brick home will be one of Indianapolis's finest! Braeburn Village Apartments is located within the highly regarded Warren Township school district and only minutes from downtown Indianapolis.