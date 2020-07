Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage parking gym on-site laundry bike storage business center clubhouse

The Blacherne Apartments at Vermont Place is located on Meridian Street, just a few blocks north of Monument Circle. This historical landmark has been completely renovated with a focus to maintain the historical context of the building, while incorporating modern luxuries.



Originally constructed by General Lew Wallace, author of Ben Hur, The Blacherne was completed in 1896 as a lavish apartment building on a scale Indianapolis had not yet seen. The Blacherne now houses 68 completely renovated apartments and 3 commerical suites. Elegant foyers, controlled access, wood flooring, and garage parking are just a few of the unique features of The Blacherne.