Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym parking playground tennis court accessible pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub internet access

Take a Virtual Tour Now!At Astoria Park Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our pet-friendly apartments feature washer/dryer hookups, fully equipped kitchens with upgraded cabinets and counters and oversized closets. Outdoor patios or balconies some with lake views complete the picture. Call or come by for a tour today. We’d love for you to see all this!