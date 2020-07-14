All apartments in Indianapolis
Ashford Georgetown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Ashford Georgetown

Open Now until 6pm
5810 Sebring Dr · (317) 793-2116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-In by March 15th and receive $300 off April's rent! *See office for details/restrictions.
Location

5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5882-D · Avail. Aug 5

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5815-B · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 5874-C · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 5827-D · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford Georgetown.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
carport
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes. Your new home includes large walk-in closets, a chef inspired kitchen with chic black appliances and updated cabinetry and fixtures, a private patio or balcony, and much more. We invite you to experience our outstanding community amenities like our brand new bark park, newly completed mail station, and relaxing swimming pool with sundeck, to name a few. Additional conveniences include 24-hour emergency maintenance and exciting resident activities planned by a welcoming staff.

Conveniently located just 6 miles from downtown Indianapolis, Ashford Georgetown offers the perfect location for an easy commute to a variety of local favorite attractions such as Eagle Creek Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Museum, and Victory Field.

Visit us today to find out what it means to Live Life Better at a RADCO community!

*Proudly Owned and Managed by RACO Resi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: 90lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carports $10/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashford Georgetown have any available units?
Ashford Georgetown has 6 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashford Georgetown have?
Some of Ashford Georgetown's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford Georgetown currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford Georgetown is offering the following rent specials: Move-In by March 15th and receive $300 off April's rent! *See office for details/restrictions.
Is Ashford Georgetown pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford Georgetown is pet friendly.
Does Ashford Georgetown offer parking?
Yes, Ashford Georgetown offers parking.
Does Ashford Georgetown have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashford Georgetown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford Georgetown have a pool?
Yes, Ashford Georgetown has a pool.
Does Ashford Georgetown have accessible units?
No, Ashford Georgetown does not have accessible units.
Does Ashford Georgetown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashford Georgetown has units with dishwashers.
