Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance package receiving carport

At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes. Your new home includes large walk-in closets, a chef inspired kitchen with chic black appliances and updated cabinetry and fixtures, a private patio or balcony, and much more. We invite you to experience our outstanding community amenities like our brand new bark park, newly completed mail station, and relaxing swimming pool with sundeck, to name a few. Additional conveniences include 24-hour emergency maintenance and exciting resident activities planned by a welcoming staff.



Conveniently located just 6 miles from downtown Indianapolis, Ashford Georgetown offers the perfect location for an easy commute to a variety of local favorite attractions such as Eagle Creek Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Museum, and Victory Field.



Visit us today to find out what it means to Live Life Better at a RADCO community!



*Proudly Owned and Managed by RACO Resi