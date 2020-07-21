All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9920 Delmont Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9920 Delmont Ct
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:50 PM

9920 Delmont Ct

9920 Delmont Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9920 Delmont Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 3 Bedroom Ranch in Lawrence Township Schools - Check out this 3 bed 1 bath single family home tucked away in a great neighborhood! All Appliances included! Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 Delmont Ct have any available units?
9920 Delmont Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9920 Delmont Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9920 Delmont Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 Delmont Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9920 Delmont Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9920 Delmont Ct offer parking?
No, 9920 Delmont Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9920 Delmont Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9920 Delmont Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 Delmont Ct have a pool?
No, 9920 Delmont Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9920 Delmont Ct have accessible units?
No, 9920 Delmont Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 Delmont Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9920 Delmont Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9920 Delmont Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9920 Delmont Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College