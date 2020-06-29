All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9919 Catalina Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9919 Catalina Dr
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM

9919 Catalina Dr

9919 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9919 Catalina Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EAST SIDE 3BR HOME AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9919 Catalina Dr have any available units?
9919 Catalina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9919 Catalina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9919 Catalina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9919 Catalina Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9919 Catalina Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9919 Catalina Dr offer parking?
No, 9919 Catalina Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9919 Catalina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9919 Catalina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9919 Catalina Dr have a pool?
No, 9919 Catalina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9919 Catalina Dr have accessible units?
No, 9919 Catalina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9919 Catalina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9919 Catalina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9919 Catalina Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9919 Catalina Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College