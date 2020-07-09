All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9913 Catalina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9913 Catalina Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:07 PM

9913 Catalina Drive

9913 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9913 Catalina Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch style 3 bedrooms home with lovely plank hardwood floors and fresh paint. The huge kitchen is stocked with a stainless steel fridge and stove and has a large area for a dining room table. Blinds are provided throughout the home. Washer and Dryer hook-ups. Additional perks include a back patio and large fenced in backyard. Central Air. 1 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9913 Catalina Drive have any available units?
9913 Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9913 Catalina Drive have?
Some of 9913 Catalina Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9913 Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9913 Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9913 Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9913 Catalina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9913 Catalina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9913 Catalina Drive offers parking.
Does 9913 Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9913 Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9913 Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 9913 Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9913 Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 9913 Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9913 Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9913 Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College