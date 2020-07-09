Ranch style 3 bedrooms home with lovely plank hardwood floors and fresh paint. The huge kitchen is stocked with a stainless steel fridge and stove and has a large area for a dining room table. Blinds are provided throughout the home. Washer and Dryer hook-ups. Additional perks include a back patio and large fenced in backyard. Central Air. 1 car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9913 Catalina Drive have any available units?
9913 Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.