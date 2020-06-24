All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:06 AM

991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr

991 Woodruff Place Middle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

991 Woodruff Place Middle Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Looking for Roommate. Recently updated house in Woodruff Place. Bedroom with Private Bath. All Utilities paid. 1 car garage plus street parking. 11 ft ceiling. Original woodwork. Privacy fence around large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr have any available units?
991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr have?
Some of 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr offers parking.
Does 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr have a pool?
No, 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr have accessible units?
No, 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 991 Woodruff Place Middle Dr has units with dishwashers.
