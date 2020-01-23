This house is a must see !! Renovated 4 Beds + bonus room 2 full bath 2100sqft bi-level sits on a cul-de-sac, move-in ready with updates including: 2 new tubs and tile showers, carpet, vinyl in kitchen & fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9901 Strathmore Ct have any available units?
9901 Strathmore Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.