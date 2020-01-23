9901 Strathmore Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This house is a must see !! Renovated 4 Beds + bonus room 2 full bath 2100sqft bi-level sits on a cul-de-sac, move-in ready with updates including: 2 new tubs and tile showers, carpet, vinyl in kitchen & fresh paint.