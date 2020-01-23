All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9901 Strathmore Ct

9901 Strathmore Court · No Longer Available
Location

9901 Strathmore Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
This house is a must see !! Renovated 4 Beds + bonus room 2 full bath 2100sqft bi-level sits on a cul-de-sac, move-in ready with updates including: 2 new tubs and tile showers, carpet, vinyl in kitchen & fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 Strathmore Ct have any available units?
9901 Strathmore Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9901 Strathmore Ct have?
Some of 9901 Strathmore Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 Strathmore Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9901 Strathmore Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 Strathmore Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9901 Strathmore Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9901 Strathmore Ct offer parking?
No, 9901 Strathmore Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9901 Strathmore Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9901 Strathmore Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 Strathmore Ct have a pool?
No, 9901 Strathmore Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9901 Strathmore Ct have accessible units?
No, 9901 Strathmore Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 Strathmore Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9901 Strathmore Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
