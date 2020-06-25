9851 Mosaic Blue Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home In Franklin Township! - This beautiful, newly built 2 Story 4 Bedroom home, located in Indigo Run Subdivision has it all! The kitchen hosts a Breakfast Bar, Center Island, and Pantry. Large Family Room is great for entertaining! Huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet features an ensuite bath with Garden Tub and Walk-In Shower. Separate Laundry Room upstairs. Full basement with Daylite windows. The home also boasts a study, sun room, office and oversized 2 car extended garage! Conveniently located near major interstates I-74, I-465, and I-65, and close to Franklin Township Community and Wolf Run Parks. Downtown Indy a quick 15 minutes away.



No smoking



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE4845502)