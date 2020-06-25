All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

9851 Mosaic Blue Way

9851 Mosaic Blue Way · No Longer Available
Location

9851 Mosaic Blue Way, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home In Franklin Township! - This beautiful, newly built 2 Story 4 Bedroom home, located in Indigo Run Subdivision has it all! The kitchen hosts a Breakfast Bar, Center Island, and Pantry. Large Family Room is great for entertaining! Huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet features an ensuite bath with Garden Tub and Walk-In Shower. Separate Laundry Room upstairs. Full basement with Daylite windows. The home also boasts a study, sun room, office and oversized 2 car extended garage! Conveniently located near major interstates I-74, I-465, and I-65, and close to Franklin Township Community and Wolf Run Parks. Downtown Indy a quick 15 minutes away.

No smoking

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4845502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9851 Mosaic Blue Way have any available units?
9851 Mosaic Blue Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9851 Mosaic Blue Way have?
Some of 9851 Mosaic Blue Way's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9851 Mosaic Blue Way currently offering any rent specials?
9851 Mosaic Blue Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9851 Mosaic Blue Way pet-friendly?
No, 9851 Mosaic Blue Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9851 Mosaic Blue Way offer parking?
Yes, 9851 Mosaic Blue Way offers parking.
Does 9851 Mosaic Blue Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9851 Mosaic Blue Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9851 Mosaic Blue Way have a pool?
No, 9851 Mosaic Blue Way does not have a pool.
Does 9851 Mosaic Blue Way have accessible units?
No, 9851 Mosaic Blue Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9851 Mosaic Blue Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9851 Mosaic Blue Way does not have units with dishwashers.
