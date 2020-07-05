All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:08 PM

9846 Maurine Drive

9846 Maurine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9846 Maurine Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Great brick ranch with updated flooring and fresh paint! Call today to schedule a showing! This home accepts pets with a $250 one time non refundable fee and $25 monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9846 Maurine Drive have any available units?
9846 Maurine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9846 Maurine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9846 Maurine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9846 Maurine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9846 Maurine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9846 Maurine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9846 Maurine Drive offers parking.
Does 9846 Maurine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9846 Maurine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9846 Maurine Drive have a pool?
No, 9846 Maurine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9846 Maurine Drive have accessible units?
No, 9846 Maurine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9846 Maurine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9846 Maurine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9846 Maurine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9846 Maurine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

