9825 E. 17th Street

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$99 move in special on Large 3 Bedroom Ranch on Indy's East side in Warren Township - Fully rehabbed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Warren Township. New flooring including carpet and vinyl. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and Granite counter tops. Center island features a Jennair Range. Spacious bedrooms. Large add-on family room features a cozy wood burning fireplace. Out back in a spacious wood deck in fully fenced back yard. Oversized attached garage will keep vehicles sheltered from the elements and provide extra storage.



To schedule a tour, contact Johnathon at 317-210-3225.



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.



(RLNE4657876)