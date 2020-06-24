All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

9825 E. 17th Street

9825 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9825 East 17th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$99 move in special on Large 3 Bedroom Ranch on Indy's East side in Warren Township - Fully rehabbed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Warren Township. New flooring including carpet and vinyl. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and Granite counter tops. Center island features a Jennair Range. Spacious bedrooms. Large add-on family room features a cozy wood burning fireplace. Out back in a spacious wood deck in fully fenced back yard. Oversized attached garage will keep vehicles sheltered from the elements and provide extra storage.

To schedule a tour, contact Johnathon at 317-210-3225.

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

(RLNE4657876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9825 E. 17th Street have any available units?
9825 E. 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9825 E. 17th Street have?
Some of 9825 E. 17th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9825 E. 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9825 E. 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9825 E. 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9825 E. 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9825 E. 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9825 E. 17th Street offers parking.
Does 9825 E. 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9825 E. 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9825 E. 17th Street have a pool?
No, 9825 E. 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9825 E. 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 9825 E. 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9825 E. 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9825 E. 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
