9825 E. 17th Street

Amenities
$99 move in special on Large 3 Bedroom Ranch on Indy's East side in Warren Township - Fully rehabbed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Warren Township. New flooring including carpet and vinyl. Updated kitchen with new cabinets and Granite counter tops. Center island features a Jennair Range. Spacious bedrooms. Large add-on family room features a cozy wood burning fireplace. Out back in a spacious wood deck in fully fenced back yard. Oversized attached garage will keep vehicles sheltered from the elements and provide extra storage.
To schedule a tour, contact Johnathon at 317-210-3225.
Not accepting Section 8 at this time.
(RLNE4657876)