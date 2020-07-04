All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 26 2019

9808 Bishop Court

9808 Bishop Court · No Longer Available
Location

9808 Bishop Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EAST/ LAWRENCE TOWMSHIP
Beautiful Home located in a cul-de-sac , 4 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Great living space for your family! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9808 Bishop Court have any available units?
9808 Bishop Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9808 Bishop Court currently offering any rent specials?
9808 Bishop Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9808 Bishop Court pet-friendly?
No, 9808 Bishop Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9808 Bishop Court offer parking?
No, 9808 Bishop Court does not offer parking.
Does 9808 Bishop Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9808 Bishop Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9808 Bishop Court have a pool?
No, 9808 Bishop Court does not have a pool.
Does 9808 Bishop Court have accessible units?
No, 9808 Bishop Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9808 Bishop Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9808 Bishop Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9808 Bishop Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9808 Bishop Court does not have units with air conditioning.

