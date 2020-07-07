All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:44 PM

976 West 29th Street

976 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

976 West 29th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental single family home in Central Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

-Three bedrooms, 1 bathroom
-Large living room
-Family room and kitchen.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition. Professional Photos Coming Soon!
|Amenities: Dogs negotiable,Cats negotiable
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 West 29th Street have any available units?
976 West 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 976 West 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
976 West 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 West 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 West 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 976 West 29th Street offer parking?
No, 976 West 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 976 West 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 West 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 West 29th Street have a pool?
No, 976 West 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 976 West 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 976 West 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 976 West 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 West 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 976 West 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 976 West 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

