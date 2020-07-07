976 West 29th Street

Amenities

pet friendly

A coveted rental single family home in Central Indianapolis! Your next home includes:



-Three bedrooms, 1 bathroom

-Large living room

-Family room and kitchen.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition. Professional Photos Coming Soon!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.