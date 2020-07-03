Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
/
9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM
9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive
9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WARREN/TOWNSHIP
Beautiful neighborhood and great location!
Wonderful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Car garage. Open floor plan. Fenced back yard and bonus covered porch. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive have any available units?
9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9738 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
