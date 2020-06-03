Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
972 North Belleview Place
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM
972 North Belleview Place
972 North Belleview Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
972 North Belleview Place, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 972 North Belleview Place have any available units?
972 North Belleview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 972 North Belleview Place currently offering any rent specials?
972 North Belleview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 North Belleview Place pet-friendly?
No, 972 North Belleview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 972 North Belleview Place offer parking?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not offer parking.
Does 972 North Belleview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 North Belleview Place have a pool?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not have a pool.
Does 972 North Belleview Place have accessible units?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 972 North Belleview Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 972 North Belleview Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not have units with air conditioning.
