All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 972 North Belleview Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
972 North Belleview Place
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

972 North Belleview Place

972 North Belleview Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

972 North Belleview Place, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 972 North Belleview Place have any available units?
972 North Belleview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 972 North Belleview Place currently offering any rent specials?
972 North Belleview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 North Belleview Place pet-friendly?
No, 972 North Belleview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 972 North Belleview Place offer parking?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not offer parking.
Does 972 North Belleview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 North Belleview Place have a pool?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not have a pool.
Does 972 North Belleview Place have accessible units?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 972 North Belleview Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 972 North Belleview Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 972 North Belleview Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College