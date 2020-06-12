All apartments in Indianapolis
967 North Tuxedo Street - 2
967 North Tuxedo Street - 2

967 North Tuxedo Street · No Longer Available
Location

967 North Tuxedo Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The deposit moves you in - the rest of November rent is FREE! Charming 1 bedroom, 1 full bath duplex rental on the Eastside. Hardwood flooring with lots of natural light. Tenant pays electric, gas, and $50 flat fee for water, sewer, & trash. The electric stove and refrigerator are included. Home also has a basement for storage. Home does NOT have air conditioning, but you can use your own window unit.

$500 p/month, $500 Sec deposit, $35 p/adult tenant application fee (non-refundable).

Animals subject to approval. $300 non-refundable pet fee. *Breed restrictions apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 have any available units?
967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 have?
Some of 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 967 North Tuxedo Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

