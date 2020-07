Amenities

Looking for an incredible 2 story home with over 1300 feet, well you've found the perfect home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been completely remodeled and is move in ready. There is new carpet, new paint, upgraded fixtures, remodeled kitchen, and bathrooms. You will love the location and this modern and move in ready home. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of the rental