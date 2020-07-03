965 North Tuxedo Street - 1

Amenities
The deposit moves you in - the rest of November rent is FREE! Charming 1 bedroom, 1 full bath duplex rental on the Eastside. Hardwood flooring with lots of natural light. Tenant pays electric, gas, and $50 flat fee for water, sewer, & trash. The electric stove and refrigerator are included. Home also has a basement for storage. Home does NOT have air conditioning, but you can use your own window unit.
$500 p/month, $500 Sec deposit, $35 p/adult tenant application fee (non-refundable).
Animals subject to approval. $300 non-refundable pet fee. *Breed restrictions apply