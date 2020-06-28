All apartments in Indianapolis
9635 Gull Lake Drive

9635 Gull Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9635 Gull Lake Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,192 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include sp

(RLNE5135074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9635 Gull Lake Drive have any available units?
9635 Gull Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9635 Gull Lake Drive have?
Some of 9635 Gull Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9635 Gull Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9635 Gull Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9635 Gull Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9635 Gull Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9635 Gull Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9635 Gull Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 9635 Gull Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9635 Gull Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9635 Gull Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 9635 Gull Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9635 Gull Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 9635 Gull Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9635 Gull Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9635 Gull Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
