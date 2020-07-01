Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9602 E 39th St
9602 E 39th St
9602 East 39th Street
No Longer Available
Location
9602 East 39th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bedroom 2 bath home Located in the East side of Indianapolis - 4 bedroom 2 bath home Located in the East side of Indianapolis
(RLNE3791321)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9602 E 39th St have any available units?
9602 E 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly rent report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 9602 E 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
9602 E 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9602 E 39th St pet-friendly?
No, 9602 E 39th St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 9602 E 39th St offer parking?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not offer parking.
Does 9602 E 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9602 E 39th St have a pool?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 9602 E 39th St have accessible units?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9602 E 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9602 E 39th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
