Indianapolis, IN
9602 E 39th St
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

9602 E 39th St

9602 East 39th Street · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Location

9602 East 39th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bedroom 2 bath home Located in the East side of Indianapolis - 4 bedroom 2 bath home Located in the East side of Indianapolis

(RLNE3791321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9602 E 39th St have any available units?
9602 E 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9602 E 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
9602 E 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9602 E 39th St pet-friendly?
No, 9602 E 39th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9602 E 39th St offer parking?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not offer parking.
Does 9602 E 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9602 E 39th St have a pool?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 9602 E 39th St have accessible units?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9602 E 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9602 E 39th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9602 E 39th St does not have units with air conditioning.

