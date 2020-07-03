9535 Sportsman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239 Southeast Warren
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE Beautiful brick ranch with large shady fenced back yard! Nice hardwood floors and new ceramic tile throughout. Available now! Call today for a same day showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9535 Sportsman Dr. have any available units?
9535 Sportsman Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.