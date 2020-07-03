Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 953 N Sherman Dr.
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
953 N Sherman Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
953 N Sherman Dr
953 North Sherman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
953 North Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4502659)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 953 N Sherman Dr have any available units?
953 N Sherman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 953 N Sherman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
953 N Sherman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 N Sherman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 953 N Sherman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 953 N Sherman Dr offer parking?
No, 953 N Sherman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 953 N Sherman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 N Sherman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 N Sherman Dr have a pool?
No, 953 N Sherman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 953 N Sherman Dr have accessible units?
No, 953 N Sherman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 953 N Sherman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 N Sherman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 N Sherman Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 N Sherman Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
