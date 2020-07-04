All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 951 W 34th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
951 W 34th St
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:15 AM

951 W 34th St

951 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

951 West 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
nice home for rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 W 34th St have any available units?
951 W 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 951 W 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
951 W 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 W 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 951 W 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 951 W 34th St offer parking?
No, 951 W 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 951 W 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 W 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 W 34th St have a pool?
No, 951 W 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 951 W 34th St have accessible units?
No, 951 W 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 951 W 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 W 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 951 W 34th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 W 34th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College