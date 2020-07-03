Rent Calculator
948 Haugh Street
948 Haugh Street
948 Haugh Street
Location
948 Haugh Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 948 Haugh Street have any available units?
948 Haugh Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 948 Haugh Street currently offering any rent specials?
948 Haugh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Haugh Street pet-friendly?
No, 948 Haugh Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 948 Haugh Street offer parking?
No, 948 Haugh Street does not offer parking.
Does 948 Haugh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Haugh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Haugh Street have a pool?
No, 948 Haugh Street does not have a pool.
Does 948 Haugh Street have accessible units?
No, 948 Haugh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Haugh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 Haugh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 948 Haugh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 Haugh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
