Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
948 Belmar Avenue
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:42 PM
948 Belmar Avenue
948 Belmar Avenue
Location
948 Belmar Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST/WARREN!
Beautiful brick ranch on a wooded corner lot! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage. Great location! All floors are carpeted with vinyl in the kitchen. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 948 Belmar Avenue have any available units?
948 Belmar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 948 Belmar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
948 Belmar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Belmar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 948 Belmar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 948 Belmar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 948 Belmar Avenue offers parking.
Does 948 Belmar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Belmar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Belmar Avenue have a pool?
No, 948 Belmar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 948 Belmar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 948 Belmar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Belmar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 Belmar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 948 Belmar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 Belmar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
