Indianapolis, IN
947 North Ewing Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
947 North Ewing Street
947 North Ewing Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
947 North Ewing Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rent $850
Security Deposit $850
Application fee $40
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 947 North Ewing Street have any available units?
947 North Ewing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 947 North Ewing Street currently offering any rent specials?
947 North Ewing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 North Ewing Street pet-friendly?
No, 947 North Ewing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 947 North Ewing Street offer parking?
No, 947 North Ewing Street does not offer parking.
Does 947 North Ewing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 North Ewing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 North Ewing Street have a pool?
No, 947 North Ewing Street does not have a pool.
Does 947 North Ewing Street have accessible units?
No, 947 North Ewing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 947 North Ewing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 North Ewing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 947 North Ewing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 947 North Ewing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
