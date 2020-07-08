All apartments in Indianapolis
945 Burbank Rd

945 Burbank Road · No Longer Available
Location

945 Burbank Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219
East Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WARREN/EAST
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car garage
Very nice 4 Bedroom home with large living room, family room and open floor plan. Long front porch! Home is in a nice quiet neighborhood on a large lot in Warren Twp. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Burbank Rd have any available units?
945 Burbank Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 945 Burbank Rd currently offering any rent specials?
945 Burbank Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Burbank Rd pet-friendly?
No, 945 Burbank Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 945 Burbank Rd offer parking?
Yes, 945 Burbank Rd offers parking.
Does 945 Burbank Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Burbank Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Burbank Rd have a pool?
No, 945 Burbank Rd does not have a pool.
Does 945 Burbank Rd have accessible units?
No, 945 Burbank Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Burbank Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 Burbank Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 Burbank Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 Burbank Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

