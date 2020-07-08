945 Burbank Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219 East Gate
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WARREN/EAST 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car garage Very nice 4 Bedroom home with large living room, family room and open floor plan. Long front porch! Home is in a nice quiet neighborhood on a large lot in Warren Twp. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 945 Burbank Rd have any available units?
945 Burbank Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.