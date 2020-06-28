All apartments in Indianapolis
944 N Hamilton Ave
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:34 AM

944 N Hamilton Ave

944 North Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

944 North Hamilton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
St Clair Place - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with fenced in yard, off street parking in back, new central air unit and newly renovated bathroom. Walking distance to Mayfair Tavern!
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Property comes with a stove, new fridge, new dishwasher, and W/D hookup
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

**To view property, click the "Contact Us" button to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 N Hamilton Ave have any available units?
944 N Hamilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 944 N Hamilton Ave have?
Some of 944 N Hamilton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 N Hamilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
944 N Hamilton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 N Hamilton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 944 N Hamilton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 944 N Hamilton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 944 N Hamilton Ave offers parking.
Does 944 N Hamilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 N Hamilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 N Hamilton Ave have a pool?
No, 944 N Hamilton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 944 N Hamilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 944 N Hamilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 944 N Hamilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 N Hamilton Ave has units with dishwashers.
