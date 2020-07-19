All apartments in Indianapolis
943 W 34TH ST
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

943 W 34TH ST

943 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

943 West 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 BR near 38th & MLK - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 story home with easy access to downtown Indy and Butler University. Gas heat.

(RLNE4027986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 W 34TH ST have any available units?
943 W 34TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 943 W 34TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
943 W 34TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 W 34TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 943 W 34TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 943 W 34TH ST offer parking?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 943 W 34TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 W 34TH ST have a pool?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 943 W 34TH ST have accessible units?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 943 W 34TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 943 W 34TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
