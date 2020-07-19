Rent Calculator
943 W 34TH ST
943 W 34TH ST
943 West 34th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
943 West 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 BR near 38th & MLK - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 story home with easy access to downtown Indy and Butler University. Gas heat.
(RLNE4027986)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 943 W 34TH ST have any available units?
943 W 34TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 943 W 34TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
943 W 34TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 W 34TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 943 W 34TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 943 W 34TH ST offer parking?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 943 W 34TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 W 34TH ST have a pool?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 943 W 34TH ST have accessible units?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 943 W 34TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 943 W 34TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 943 W 34TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
