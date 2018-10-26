Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
942 East Bradbury Avenue
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
942 East Bradbury Avenue
942 E Bradbury Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
942 E Bradbury Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Garfield Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 1 Bedroom/ 1Bath double with unfinished basement, hardwood floors, and 1 car detached garage w/ Garage door opener.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 942 East Bradbury Avenue have any available units?
942 East Bradbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 942 East Bradbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
942 East Bradbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 East Bradbury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 East Bradbury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 942 East Bradbury Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 942 East Bradbury Avenue offers parking.
Does 942 East Bradbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 East Bradbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 East Bradbury Avenue have a pool?
No, 942 East Bradbury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 942 East Bradbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 942 East Bradbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 942 East Bradbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 East Bradbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 942 East Bradbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 East Bradbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
