All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9412 Timber View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9412 Timber View Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:45 PM

9412 Timber View Drive

9412 Timber View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Castleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9412 Timber View Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located on Indy's North side off 96th & Allisonville, minutes to Castleton, Costco, Trader Joes, restaurants, shopping and more! This condo has large floorplan with a finished basement, nice kitchen with stainless appliances. 1-car garage and a large deck great for entertaining. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready!

Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 Timber View Drive have any available units?
9412 Timber View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9412 Timber View Drive have?
Some of 9412 Timber View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9412 Timber View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Timber View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Timber View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9412 Timber View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9412 Timber View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9412 Timber View Drive offers parking.
Does 9412 Timber View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 Timber View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Timber View Drive have a pool?
No, 9412 Timber View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Timber View Drive have accessible units?
No, 9412 Timber View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Timber View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9412 Timber View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College