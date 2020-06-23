9412 Timber View Drive

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Located on Indy's North side off 96th & Allisonville, minutes to Castleton, Costco, Trader Joes, restaurants, shopping and more! This condo has large floorplan with a finished basement, nice kitchen with stainless appliances. 1-car garage and a large deck great for entertaining. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready!



Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

