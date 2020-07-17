All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

9404 E 36th Pl

9404 East 36th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9404 East 36th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home on city's east side. 1 car attached garage. Close to interstate, shopping, schools, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9404 E 36th Pl have any available units?
9404 E 36th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9404 E 36th Pl have?
Some of 9404 E 36th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9404 E 36th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9404 E 36th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404 E 36th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9404 E 36th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9404 E 36th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9404 E 36th Pl offers parking.
Does 9404 E 36th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9404 E 36th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404 E 36th Pl have a pool?
No, 9404 E 36th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9404 E 36th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9404 E 36th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9404 E 36th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9404 E 36th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
