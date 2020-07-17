Rent Calculator
9404 E 36th Pl
9404 East 36th Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
9404 East 36th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home on city's east side. 1 car attached garage. Close to interstate, shopping, schools, etc
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9404 E 36th Pl have any available units?
9404 E 36th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9404 E 36th Pl have?
Some of 9404 E 36th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9404 E 36th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9404 E 36th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404 E 36th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9404 E 36th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9404 E 36th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9404 E 36th Pl offers parking.
Does 9404 E 36th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9404 E 36th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404 E 36th Pl have a pool?
No, 9404 E 36th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9404 E 36th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9404 E 36th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9404 E 36th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9404 E 36th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
