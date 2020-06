Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Warren Township this home sits behind Warren Central High School and is close highways, shopping, restaurants off 18th & Post. Home features a large floor plan that includes fresh paint and new laminate flooring throughout. Large eat-in kitchen/living room combo. Huge family room leading out to a large patio, swimming pool and over sized 2-car garage. Pets Negotiable! **Tenant responsible for routine pool maintenance.**

