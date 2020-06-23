Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9401 Rochelle Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9401 Rochelle Drive
9401 Rochelle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Indianapolis
Location
9401 Rochelle Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom and 1 bath home. Just waiting for you to call it home!!!
3 bedroom and 1 bath beautifully updated home. new HVAC, fresh paint. This home is just waiting to become yours.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9401 Rochelle Drive have any available units?
9401 Rochelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 9401 Rochelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9401 Rochelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 Rochelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9401 Rochelle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 9401 Rochelle Drive offer parking?
No, 9401 Rochelle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9401 Rochelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 Rochelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 Rochelle Drive have a pool?
No, 9401 Rochelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9401 Rochelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 9401 Rochelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 Rochelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 Rochelle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 Rochelle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9401 Rochelle Drive has units with air conditioning.
