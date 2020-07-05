All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 936 Payton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
936 Payton Avenue
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:27 PM

936 Payton Avenue

936 Payton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

936 Payton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
East Gate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Payton Avenue have any available units?
936 Payton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 936 Payton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
936 Payton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Payton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 936 Payton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 936 Payton Avenue offer parking?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 936 Payton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Payton Avenue have a pool?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 936 Payton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Payton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Payton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College