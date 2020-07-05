Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
936 Payton Avenue
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:27 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
936 Payton Avenue
936 Payton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
936 Payton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
East Gate
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 936 Payton Avenue have any available units?
936 Payton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 936 Payton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
936 Payton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Payton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 936 Payton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 936 Payton Avenue offer parking?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 936 Payton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Payton Avenue have a pool?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 936 Payton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Payton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Payton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Payton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
